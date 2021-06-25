Dubliner Kearney leads at BMW International Open in Munich

Niall Kearney (file pic). Source: PA

DUBLINER NIALL KEARNEY sits top of the leaderboard at the BMW International Open in Munich.

Kearney carded a second-round 68 today, adding to his opening 65.

The 33-year-old finished with five birdies and a bogey to sit 11-under, two shots ahead of joint second-placed Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura and Adrien Saddier of France.

What a day for @n_kgolf 👏



He takes the clubhouse lead in Germany.#BMWInternationalOpen pic.twitter.com/BxSWhuIOrz — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 25, 2021

Padraig Harrington is 10 shots back on one-under after a round of 72 today and 71 yesterday. Currently, he is outside the projected cut mark.

Jonathan Caldwell is three-over after a disappointing round, one of the late starters alongside Paul Dunne, who’s in action at the minute after his 73 yesterday.

