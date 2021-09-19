Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 19 September 2021
Advertisement

Late bogeys cost Niall Kearney top-10 finish at Dutch Open

Sweden’s Kristoffer Brober celebrates his first European Tour win in almost six years.

By The42 Team Sunday 19 Sep 2021, 5:04 PM
17 minutes ago 210 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5553018
Niall Kearney is fighting for a full European Tour card (file photo).
Image: PA
Niall Kearney is fighting for a full European Tour card (file photo).
Niall Kearney is fighting for a full European Tour card (file photo).
Image: PA

DUBLIN’S NIALL KEARNEY had to settle for a share of 12th place at the Dutch Open as two closing bogeys saw him drop out of the top 10.

Kearney — who led after the first round at Bernardus Golf — shot a one-under par 71 on Sunday to finish the tournament on 12-under.

It would have been even better but for back-to-back dropped shots on the 17th and 18th — a frustrating finish for the 33-year-old who birdied both holes on Saturday.

Kearney is set to move up six places to 122nd in the Race to Dubai standings, within touching distance of a place in the top 115 and a full tour card for 2022.

Sweden’s Kristoffer Broberg, who wrestled control of the tournament with a brilliant third-round 61, held the chasing pack at arm’s length for his first European Tour win in almost six years.

Broberg shot level par to finish on 23-under, three shots clear of Germany’s Matthias Schmid.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Graeme McDowell finished in a tie for 22nd place on nine-under par, while Cormac Sharvin and James Sugrue finished their weeks down the leaderboard on one-under and one-over par respectively.

See the final Dutch Open leaderboard in The42 Scores & Fixtures >

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie