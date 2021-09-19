Late bogeys cost Niall Kearney top-10 finish at Dutch Open

DUBLIN’S NIALL KEARNEY had to settle for a share of 12th place at the Dutch Open as two closing bogeys saw him drop out of the top 10.

Kearney — who led after the first round at Bernardus Golf — shot a one-under par 71 on Sunday to finish the tournament on 12-under.

It would have been even better but for back-to-back dropped shots on the 17th and 18th — a frustrating finish for the 33-year-old who birdied both holes on Saturday.

Kearney is set to move up six places to 122nd in the Race to Dubai standings, within touching distance of a place in the top 115 and a full tour card for 2022.

Sweden’s Kristoffer Broberg, who wrestled control of the tournament with a brilliant third-round 61, held the chasing pack at arm’s length for his first European Tour win in almost six years.

Broberg shot level par to finish on 23-under, three shots clear of Germany’s Matthias Schmid.

Graeme McDowell finished in a tie for 22nd place on nine-under par, while Cormac Sharvin and James Sugrue finished their weeks down the leaderboard on one-under and one-over par respectively.

