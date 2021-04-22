BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dubliner Kearney enjoys fine start in Gran Canaria, Cavan's Maguire in action Stateside

Niall Kearney is three shots off the lead after an opening round 66 at the inaugural Gran Canaria Lopesan Open.

There's a few Irish golfers to keep an eye on this weekend.
Image: EMPICS Entertainment
There's a few Irish golfers to keep an eye on this weekend.
There's a few Irish golfers to keep an eye on this weekend.
Image: EMPICS Entertainment

DUBLINER NIALL KEARNEY has enjoyed a fine start — finishing round one in style — at the inaugural Gran Canaria Lopesan Open.

Kearney is three shots off the lead after an opening round 66, which included a string of four birdies in his final seven holes.

Cormac Sharvin also put down a good start, and is one shot further back after clocking six birdies which cancelled out a bogey and double bogey on the 11th and 12th.

Greystones man Paul Dunne and Bangor’s Jonathan Caldwell, are two under going into Friday’s second round.

Robin Roussel (France), Maximilian Kieffer (Germany), Joost Luiten (Netherlands) and Joachim B. Hansen (Denmark) share the lead on 63, with tournament host Rafa Cabrera-Bello revelling in some socially-distant support as he made an excellent start to his bid to end an almost four-year winless drought on home soil.

He carded carding six birdies and a solitary bogey in an opening 65.

You can follow the leaderboard here >

Elsewhere, at the time of writing, Leona Maguire is two-over thru 12 holes in the the second round of the latest LPGA Tour event in Los Angeles. A double bogey on the sixth hampered her progress.

The Cavan native lay four shots off the lead after the opening day of the the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, her flying recent form continuing.

You can follow the leaderboard here > 


    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie