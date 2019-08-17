This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 17 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gorey's Kennedy ready to dance at 'crossroads' fight with help of Wexford hurler

Garda Niall Kennedy will take on the biggest fight of his career in Boston tonight, and has been working with fellow Gorey man Conor McDonald in his latest camp.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 7:45 AM
12 minutes ago 230 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4769420

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

IT ALWAYS HELPS to have a familiar face in your corner.

Wexford heavyweight Niall ‘Boom Boom’ Kennedy, 14-0 (8 knockouts) will take to the ring for his 15th professional fight this evening in Boston, to face his toughest opponent yet. 

Devin Vargas fought in the 2004 Olympics on behalf of the USA, and has a record of 20-5. One of his losses came against current heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz. 

A Garda by day (and often by night), Kennedy fights out of Packie Collins’ famous Celtic Warrior gym in Dublin, but does fitness training at home in Gorey. 

A long-time time friend, Wexford hurler Conor McDonald, opened his own personal training centre last year, and came on board to help Kennedy prepare for the biggest fight of his career.

The 2019 Leinster champion has been doing at least two sessions a week with the New England Heavyweight Champion, in what he is deeming to be a “crossroads” fight in his career.

“If I don’t deserve to be at the top table, this will tell me. If I do deserve to be up there, this will tell me.”Winning this fight puts me in against the top 10.”

Kennedy will fight Devin Vargas of the USA tonight around 10pm Irish time, and the fight is available via UFC Fight Pass.

If the video doesn’t play correctly, click here. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh
@eoinluc
eoinluc@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie