Gorey's Kennedy ready to dance at 'crossroads' fight with help of Wexford hurler

IT ALWAYS HELPS to have a familiar face in your corner.

Wexford heavyweight Niall ‘Boom Boom’ Kennedy, 14-0 (8 knockouts) will take to the ring for his 15th professional fight this evening in Boston, to face his toughest opponent yet.

Devin Vargas fought in the 2004 Olympics on behalf of the USA, and has a record of 20-5. One of his losses came against current heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz.

A Garda by day (and often by night), Kennedy fights out of Packie Collins’ famous Celtic Warrior gym in Dublin, but does fitness training at home in Gorey.

A long-time time friend, Wexford hurler Conor McDonald, opened his own personal training centre last year, and came on board to help Kennedy prepare for the biggest fight of his career.

The 2019 Leinster champion has been doing at least two sessions a week with the New England Heavyweight Champion, in what he is deeming to be a “crossroads” fight in his career.

“If I don’t deserve to be at the top table, this will tell me. If I do deserve to be up there, this will tell me.”Winning this fight puts me in against the top 10.”

Kennedy will fight Devin Vargas of the USA tonight around 10pm Irish time, and the fight is available via UFC Fight Pass.

