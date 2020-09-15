Wexford boxer Kennedy lands high-profile fight on Sky Sports in October

WEXFORD’S NIALL KENNEDY has secured a high-profile fight against Alen Babic in Newcastle on 4 October.

The bout will take place on the undercard of Joshua Buatsi light-heavyweight clash against Marko Calic and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Kennedy will be hoping to bounce back from his defeat to Devin Vargas last year.

Injury and Covid-19 delayed the Wicklow-based Garda’s comeback to the ring. He’ll face a stern test against 29-year-old Babic who won his last four fights.

