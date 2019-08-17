This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wexford heavyweight Niall Kennedy suffers first defeat of his career in Boston against Vargas

The Garda came up short against former American Olympic team captain Devin Vargas in Boston.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 10:42 PM
29 minutes ago 1,077 Views
Irish boxer Niall Kennedy
Image: Emily Harney/INPHO
Irish boxer Niall Kennedy
Irish boxer Niall Kennedy
Image: Emily Harney/INPHO

WEXFORD GARDA NIALL Kennedy suffered the first defeat of his career on Saturday night after coming up short against Devin Vargas at the MGM Springfield.

Kennedy went into tonight’s bout with an impressive record of 13-0-1 (8 knockouts) but tasted defeat at the hands of the 39-year-old former Olympic team captain.

Vargas fought for America in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens and has gone toe-to-toe with current heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

On Saturday, Kennedy displayed plenty of aggression and force but suffered a number of crucial blows in the fourth and fifth rounds in Boston, with the referee forced to intervene with four seconds of the fifth remaining.

“No excuses beaten by a better man, for all the best wishes and good will in the world,” the Celtic Warrior fighter said afterwards.

“I just was not at Devin’s level. Heartbroken but I am blessed and grateful for all the support and my beautiful family.”

Vargas edges his record to 21-5 (6 knockouts) while Kennedy’s now stands at 12-1-1.

