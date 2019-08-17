Wexford heavyweight Niall Kennedy suffers first defeat of his career in Boston against Vargas

WEXFORD GARDA NIALL Kennedy suffered the first defeat of his career on Saturday night after coming up short against Devin Vargas at the MGM Springfield.

Kennedy went into tonight’s bout with an impressive record of 13-0-1 (8 knockouts) but tasted defeat at the hands of the 39-year-old former Olympic team captain.

Vargas fought for America in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens and has gone toe-to-toe with current heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

On Saturday, Kennedy displayed plenty of aggression and force but suffered a number of crucial blows in the fourth and fifth rounds in Boston, with the referee forced to intervene with four seconds of the fifth remaining.

“No excuses beaten by a better man, for all the best wishes and good will in the world,” the Celtic Warrior fighter said afterwards.

“I just was not at Devin’s level. Heartbroken but I am blessed and grateful for all the support and my beautiful family.”

Vargas edges his record to 21-5 (6 knockouts) while Kennedy’s now stands at 12-1-1.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!