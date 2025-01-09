Niall Murray and Sam Illo sign new Connacht deals

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED that forwards Niall Murray and Sam Illo have extended their contracts with the province.

Lock Murray, 25, and tighthead Illo, 23, will each remain in Galway until at least the end of the 2025/26 season.

Murray, who began playing rugby with Buccaneers as late as the age of 16, has made 82 appearances for Connacht since his professional debut against Gloucester in the Champions Cup in December 2019.

The former Ireland U20 has started 57 of those caps, including five of his six appearances so far this season. Murray has scored seven tries for his native province.

His fellow former Ireland U20 Illo joined Connacht from the Leinster academy in 2021. The Wesley College graduate and Old Wesley clubman has made 26 appearances since his debut, which came away to Stade Francais in the Champions Cup in January of the following year.

Connacht tighthead Sam Illo. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Illo earned his second start for Connacht during their Challenge Cup pool-stage success at Perpignan earlier this season.

Murray and Illo have joined Paul Boyle, Ben Murphy, Shane Jennings and Sean Jansen in signing new Connacht deals this week.