This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 7 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Niall Quinn's group withdraw as FAI and clubs to meet about future of the League of Ireland

Kieran Lucid’s proposal for an all-island league remains on the table.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 7 Oct 2019, 6:29 PM
46 minutes ago 1,865 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4841246
Niall Quinn at the FAI Cup semi-final between Sligo and Dundalk last month.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Niall Quinn at the FAI Cup semi-final between Sligo and Dundalk last month.
Niall Quinn at the FAI Cup semi-final between Sligo and Dundalk last month.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

HAVING PROPOSED EXTENSIVE restructures of the League of Ireland in their strategic review of Irish football in May, Niall Quinn, Kieran Foley and the rest of their visionary Group have withdrawn interest from working with clubs and the FAI on the future of the competition. 

Quinn, Foley and the group published their blueprint for the future of Irish football in May, and although they have been consulting with clubs and the FAI as both parties plan for the future of the League, they have now withdrawn from the process. They had proposed that the League be independent from the FAI, run by a commerical, third party.

The future format and control of the League has been under discussion in recent months. With the FAI’s control of the league scheduled to be loosed from next year, coupled with the level of upheaval at the Association lately accelerating the planing for the future.

The FAI met with league clubs across a weekend in July, after which a working group representing eight clubs was established to discuss the next steps. 

That working group will present their vision for the future of the League at a meeting with all 20 clubs at Tallaght stadium next Tuesday afternoon. Representatives from the League Managers’ Association, the PFAI and the Irish supporters’ network will also be present, along with the FAI’s interim General Manager Noel Mooney.

The working group have considered external submissions on the League’s future, and have taken advice from Uefa. 

Among the prospects still on the table is the All-Island league, as championed by tech entrepreneur Kieran Lucid. He will not be present at Tuesday’s meeting, but will soon bring clubs from North and South together to give an update on his plans. 

Noel Mooney says he is eager for a final decision to be agreed upon before the FAI Cup final in three weeks’ time. 

“We all desperately want an ever improving and growing professional football industry in Ireland with a successful League of Ireland at the heart of Irish football”, Mooney told the FAI. 

“We do not have time to waste and we hope that the clubs can make a big decision before the FAI Cup Final in November so that we can build a better future for Irish football.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie