This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 11 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The game here is devoid of ethic and its integrity is in tatters, but let's not waste this crisis'

Niall Quinn says there is no place for the old “Banana Republic FAI” if the game in this country is to recover from the crisis currently engulfing it.

By The42 Team Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 8:46 PM
6 minutes ago 268 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4929184
Niall Quinn has spoken out.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Niall Quinn has spoken out.
Niall Quinn has spoken out.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

NIALL QUINN SAYS there is no place for the old “Banana Republic FAI” if the game in this country is to recover from the crisis currently engulfing it.

The association confirmed it has total current liabilities of €55 million last week and revealed that former chief executive John Delaney was paid €462,000 in his severance package.

Primary shirt sponsor ‘Three Ireland’ also announced their decision to step away next year while the FAI said they were “unable to accept” an invitation to appear before an Oireachtas Committee today.

Speaking on Virgin Media Sport tonight, Quinn, who withdrew interest in restructuring the League of Ireland earlier this season, expressed his dismay at the revelations of the last week.

“Right now, the integrity of the game is in tatters, our game here is devoid of ethic. The public are angry, the public sector are running away fast. Volunteers, participants, the grassroots game, they’re shattered, but let’s not waste this crisis. I think we can actually start again and be stronger.

“I don’t think we’re alone, I look at the banking sector, I look at the church in this country, I look at parties like Fianna Fail and Labour, and I look at the charity sector. They all went through horrific times and they’ve rebuilt themselves.

“They’re not all easy to reform but that ones that do have changed the rules. When the rules of engagement change at the FAI we will have a future. What I mean by that is, the effort that the governance view group did to bring it on a little bit was nowhere near good enough.

“It was a very, very poor effort. In fact, all it did was give a little bit of life back to the Delaney era and the Banana Republic FAI, the old FAI, whatever you want to call them.”

Quinn continued: “Where that can go, I believe, if we remove the shackles of the historic dinosaur way that council members would decide who would go on boards then we have a chance to go forward.

“I believe that the move to bring in four independent directors, albeit they are volunteers and part-time, but doing it from an outside agency is a good move. Why not do it for all 12?

“Why not bring great people in through a system as opposed to the pat on the back. A different caliber of person is needed and a different system is needed.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie