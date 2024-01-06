Tyrone All-Ireland winner Sludden announces inter-county retirement

TYRONE ALL-IRELAND winner Niall Sludden has announced his inter-county retirement ahead of the 2024 season.

The Dromore clubman, who made his debut in 2016, confirmed his decision to the Teamtalkmag website after a career which included 116 appearances, one All-Star and three Ulster titles.

Sludden was part of the Tyrone team who reached the 2018 All-Ireland final where they lost out to Dublin, before victory followed against Mayo in the 2021 decider.

“It was a very tough decision to make to be honest,” Sludden began. “I discussed it with Brian, Feargal, my family and some former players and they all said the same thing. Take your time and make the right decision. You are a long time retired.

“During the club season and shortly after it I thought it was perhaps the right time to bow out. Having mulled it over I’m happy enough and content that I have come to the right decision. I’m happy that I don’t have to do all that preseason training!”

“Growing up it was always my ambition to play for Dromore seniors and that led to a chance to play for Tyrone which was always a dream of mine. I remember going to Tyrone games in places like Clones with my family and my dad. Watching players like Colm McCullagh and Ricey (Ryan McMenamin) from Dromore and thinking that maybe someday I would be able to do that.”

“I was privileged to have played over 100 games for Tyrone. That’s something that I’m proud of. It was great to chip in with scores along the way and all from play!”

Sludden’s exit comes on the back of Ronan McNamee’s retirement from Tyrone while star forward Conor McKenna is also unavailable due to his AFL commitments in Australia.

