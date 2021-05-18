Niamh Briggs appointed head coach of UL Bohemians' women's team

FORMER IRISH CAPTAIN Niamh Briggs has been appointed as the new Head Coach of UL Bohs’ senior women’s team.

Briggs is a former UL Bohs’ player, and will take charge of the side for the 2021/22 season. She joined the club as a player in 2009, from Clonmel, and won six All-Ireland League with the Limerick club. Briggs was part of Ireland’s Grand Slam winners in 2013. She then captained Ireland to the Six Nations title in 2015. She has since been involved in coaching roles with the club and with Munster.

“We’re thrilled that Niamh has accepted our offer to become Head Coach. Niamh is a household name in Irish sport, she has one of the best rugby brains around, and we are very fortunate to have her overseeing the next generation of players through the club”, said UL Bohemian RFC Director of Rugby Cathal Sheridan.

“Obviously her experience on and off the pitch at the pinnacle of Irish rugby over the last decade speaks for itself, but the most exciting part for us is her vision on where she wants to bring us to in the next few years.”