Former Ireland out-half takes over as new Munster senior women's coach

NIAMH BRIGGS HAS been confirmed as the new head coach of the Munster senior women’s team.

The former Ireland and Munster out-half is currently in charge of women’s AIL team UL Bohemian, while also combining that with the role of assistant coach of Ireland.

The Waterford native was Munster assistant coach last season. Her assistant coaches in the new setup will be Matt Brown, Fiona Hayes and Mike Storey as they prepare for the 2022-23 women’s interprovincial championship.

“I’m hugely excited,” said Briggs.

“It’s the next step in my progression as a coach but I’m more excited with the fact that I get to work with a brilliant bunch of players again with some really good coaches so I’m very excited.

“That environment and the culture that Matt was growing was so good. It was a really enjoyable group to be a part of with the players incredibly hard working and wanting to get better all the time. If they can bring that kind of attitude and work ethic again this year, it will stand us in good stead.”