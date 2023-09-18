Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Niamh Fahey played all three of Ireland's games at the World Cup.
# niamh fahey
Blow for Ireland and Liverpool as key defender sidelined for six to eight weeks
Niamh Fahey will miss several international fixtures and the start of the WSL season.
37 minutes ago

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Niamh Fahey will be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a calf injury.

The Liverpool captain picked up the issue in the first half of a club pre-season friendly defeat to Manchester United last week.

Matt Beard said afterwards that it was the recurrence of the injury she struggled with in the run-up to this summer’s World Cup, and has since confirmed it as “a grade two tear of the calf”.

Fahey, 35, will now miss the start of the Women’s Super League season — Liverpool face Arsenal in their opener at the Emirates on 1 October — as well as the next international window.

The experienced defender had already been confirmed as an absentee for the upcoming Nations League double-header against Northern Ireland and Hungary, but it now appears that she will miss the clashes against Albania in late October.

She’s joined by Reds team-mate Leanne Kiernan, Megan Campbell, Aoife Mannion, Jessie Stapleton, Claire Walsh, Tara O’Hanlon, Roma McLaughlin, Jess Ziu and Sinead Farrelly on Ireland’s injury/unavailable list for Saturday’s historic showdown against the North at the Aviva Stadium.

Over 30,000 tickets have been sold for the first women’s international at Lansdowne Road. Eileen Gleeson is in interim charge as the post-Vera Pauw era begins.

