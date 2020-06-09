Niamh Faey signs new contract with Liverpool FC Women

NIAMH FAHEY HAS vowed to help Liverpool FC Women bounce straight back up to the WSL, after she signed a new deal with the club.

The 32-year-old Ireland international has been with the Reds for the past two years and says she’s ‘over the moon’ to extend her stay with the club she grew up supporting.

Liverpool were relegated on a points-per-game basis as the WSL season was cut short.

“We would have liked the opportunity to fight our way out of that situation but that wasn’t to be, so we just have to accept what is now and to bounce back as quickly as possible and back to where we should be in the WSL,” Fahey said as she penned the extension.

“It’s taking the next challenge now and hopefully our supporters will back us as players and we are looking to bounce back immediately.

“We are passionate about this club and we want to fight for this club. Vicky, our manager, now has a chance to implement her style and all the players are committed to bouncing back as quickly as possible.

“We still have a strong group of players and we are ready to go for the next challenge now.”

Fahey will also look forward to Ireland’s remaining Euro qualifiers this year with Vera Pauw’s side facing Germany and Ukraine.