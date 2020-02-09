Fahey on Goodison revenge mission after Anfield derby dream turned sour

FOR NIAMH FAHEY, regardless of past successes or present setbacks, nothing can diminish the sense of pride and satisfaction that comes her way each Sunday afternoon.

Her time at Arsenal yielded three Women’s Super Leagues, five FA Cups and three League Cups. The fortunes of her current side may not suggest that more honours are imminent, but Fahey continues to live out a childhood dream nevertheless.

Niamh Fahey leads Liverpool out ahead of their recent FA Cup win against Blackburn Rovers. Source: Nigel French/EMPICS Sport

Growing up in Galway, she idolised players like Steve McManaman and Michael Owen, Patrik Berger and Sami Hyypia. That she has followed in their footsteps by wearing the famous red shirt of Liverpool for a living is something she regards as a privilege. Now in her second season with the club, the novelty has yet to wear off for the club’s vice-captain.

“I’ve played for successful teams in both Arsenal and Chelsea, but it’s something different when you’re playing for the team that you’ve grown up supporting. It gives you an added incentive,” says Fahey, who played for Galway in their 2005 All-Ireland senior ladies’ football final defeat to Cork at Croke Park.

“Playing for Liverpool is not exactly the same as the GAA, but the passion is similar when I put on the jersey in terms of how I feel and how I want to do for the club.”

Having joined the Reds from Bordeaux ahead of last season, Fahey made another significant addition to her list of career milestones in November.

Liverpool normally play their home games in front of crowds of around 1,000 at Prenton Park, home of Tranmere Rovers, but 23,500 spectators turned up for a one-off outing at Anfield – the Merseyside derby against Everton.

“As a fan it’s something you literally had dreams about, especially with it being a derby game. It was an unbelievable experience,” says the versatile 32-year-old, who can operate in defence and midfield.

“Walking out to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and the whole place was singing, it was a feeling I can’t really put into words. At the same time, you’re trying not to get too caught up in the emotion of it because that can be to the detriment of your performance.”

Liverpool's game against Everton in November attracted an attendance of 23,500 to Anfield. Source: PA

The game itself could probably be described as a microcosm of Liverpool’s season to date. Another encouraging display wasn’t manifested on the scoreboard, as a long-range strike from Everton’s Lucy Graham – which was spilled by goalkeeper Anke Preuss — separated the teams.

Fahey is eager for Liverpool to reverse that outcome today, when they travel to Goodison Park for the return fixture against an Everton side sitting in fifth place in the WSL.

“The game at Anfield turned out to be one that we completely dominated but couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net,” the experienced Ireland international recalls. “Unfortunately they snatched a win with a goal from a sloppy error, which soured it completely.

“Anfield is such a fortress so it was really devastating that we had the opportunity to play there but it ended with a defeat. It was really sickening. Hopefully we can get a bit of revenge at Goodison. There’s expected to be another decent crowd for this game so it should be amazing.”

Since winning their second consecutive WSL title in 2014, Liverpool have been unable to keep pace with Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea, who have raised the standard.

Those clubs have been rewarded for increased investment in their women’s teams. Just beyond the halfway point in the 2019-20 season, a 14-point buffer already separates the leading trio from the chasing pack. To bridge that gap and emulate their seemingly invincible men’s team, Fahey feels that Liverpool must follow suit.

“I think the club has to take note of where the women’s game is going,” she says. “In previous years, the club did well but then probably rested on their laurels in terms of not investing. Other clubs have now surpassed Liverpool so I think there’s a realisation that there needs to be more investment and the club are backing the team.

Fahey putting pressure on Everton's Elise Hughes during Liverpool's 1-0 defeat earlier this season. Source: PA

“It’s now a kind of a redevelopment process for Liverpool in terms of building it up to be one of the big clubs in England that should be competing. There is investment coming in and that’s exciting for the future. It has to be done if you want to keep pace at the top with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.

“It’s great to see how well the men’s team are doing. They’re the top team in the world and they’ve been incredible. It does give you that incentive to be as good as you possibly can be so that we can try and get near the standard that they’re setting in terms of what they’re achieving.

“That has to be a philosophy within the club, but to get to that place you need a lot more investment first. I don’t know the exact plans but I’m hoping that’s going to come. I can see bits that are happening now and they’re starting to affect how the game is growing in Liverpool, so hopefully that continues.”

Liverpool are second from bottom in the WSL table, but there have been signs recently that they’ve turned a corner. As well as holding second-placed Chelsea to a draw, they picked up their first win of the campaign at the expense of fellow strugglers Bristol City.

“There has hardly been anything between us turning a few losses into wins,” says Fahey. “Things have been really tight. I wouldn’t say we’re very unfairly down where we are, but we can feel a little bit aggrieved to be in this position.

“We know there are things we need to fine-tune to start picking up three points more often, but I think there are indications that we’re coming together more. Things are starting to click so I’m hoping for a strong second half of the season.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!