'Fresh start' - Ireland veteran Fahey targets Aviva bow after injury return

17 YEARS AFTER her Ireland debut, this call-up was sweeter than ever for Niamh Fahey.

The 111-cap defender has been plagued by a recurring calf injury over the past year or so, and returns to Eileen Gleeson’s squad for the first time since last summer’s World Cup.

“I got the call from Eileen a couple of days ago telling me I was back in,” Liverpool captain Fahey says ahead of friendlies against Italy and Wales.

“I was absolutely buzzing. I had a bit of a rough time with injury after the World Cup and missed all the games. I’m delighted to be back. It’s a fresh start with a new group. It’s so fresh and new it feels like a new start for me also.”

The 36-year-old missed most of Ireland’s World Cup preparation because of a calf tear, but played all three of their games in Australia. She re-ruptured it shortly after on her return to club football.

“The story of my life,” Fahey bemoans as she details her woe with calf setbacks.

“I was under so much pressure pushing myself to make the World Cup that probably afterwards, I didn’t have enough time off. I probably needed a couple of extra weeks but I wanted to get back into Liverpool and hit the ground running.

“Unfortunately, I hurt it in a pre-season game against Manchester United. It just popped again. They’re not the quickest of injuries to come back from, so it was a frustrating time. Again. But like anything in football, you just have to go through the process.”

Fahey after Ireland's final World Cup game against Nigeria in Brisbane. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Uncertainty hung over the Galway native’s international future in the wake of the World Cup. She flirted with retirement in the bowels of Brisbane Stadium, stating that two years until Euro 2025 felt like a long time away.

“I suppose I was thinking, I’ll see how pre-season goes, where I am with Liverpool, if I’m playing or if I’m not playing, because obviously you need to be playing at your club first.

“Pre-season went well up to the point where I got injured and obviously now I got back in the starting 11 with Liverpool, it’s going well. I’m feeling fit and healthy again and doing well. I haven’t ever looked too far ahead. Rather, I’m focusing on my club first, seeing how that goes and if I’m doing well enough then I’ll get selected for Ireland. It has always been that process and that’s where I’m at now.

“I’m not looking too far ahead, because who knows what will happen in the future. But in the here and now, I’m fit and healthy and playing for my club week in, week out, and I’m happy to be back in a green jersey.”

“There will be a day I’m sure, but not yet,” she adds on the prospect of retirement, with her full focus on League A of the Euro 2025 qualifiers.

Fahey watched Ireland’s six wins in the Nations League through the Autumn. She kept a keen eye on the historic Northern Ireland showdown at the Aviva Stadium, in particular.

“That was unbelievable. It was hard to watch because I wanted to be there, I’d never played at the Aviva myself. But obviously I’m delighted for the girls and the job they’ve done because now we are in the top tier and it makes that path to qualification a lot easier than had we not done it. There are tougher tests ahead, everyone knows that.”

What about more Aviva days in 2024, and a long-awaited bow at Lansdowne Road?

“I’d love that. 35,000 there the last time, it was an incredible experience I’m sure and I’ve heard a return is in the pipeline so fingers crossed.”

Tallaght Stadium remains their “fortress” for now, however, with a record crowd expected for the visit of Wales next Tuesday. But first, all eyes are on Italy in Florence on Friday.

Returning to the fold with fellow long-term injury absentees Jess Ziu, Aoife Mannion and Leanne Kiernan, Fahey will be pushing to reclaim her place in the XI.

Central defence is particularly competitive, with Caitlin Hayes recently making an immediate impact in the back three alongside Louise Quinn and Diane Caldwell. Mannion is also an excellent option, with midfielder Megan Connolly and rising star Jessie Stapleton often deployed there.

“There’s no guarantees about anything in life,” Fahey concludes. “It’s a very competitive squad, one of the strongest we’ve ever had, and there’s a few out still.

“[Caitlin Hayes has] done excellently, fair play she’s come in and played well. The whole unit as well. I can only control what I can control. It’s not going to be easy and I’m not in charge of selection. I’ll just have to train well and see what happens.”