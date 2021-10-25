Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 25 October 2021
Advertisement

'It has to be now' - The Liverpool captain eyeing a first-ever major tournament for Ireland

Niamh Fahey: ‘You can’t keep saying, ‘We’re building, we’re waiting.’ There’s no more time to talk, it has to be done.’

By Emma Duffy Monday 25 Oct 2021, 8:00 AM
45 minutes ago 2,379 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5582097
Niamh Fahey in action against Sweden last week.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Niamh Fahey in action against Sweden last week.
Niamh Fahey in action against Sweden last week.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE TIME IS now to qualify for a first-ever major tournament, says Niamh Fahey.

The Republic of Ireland women’s national team opened their World Cup qualification campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Sweden – the side ranked second in Fifa’s rankings, 31 spots above Ireland – on Thursday night in what was essentially a “free hit”. It’s now all about a crucial clash with Finland tomorrow [KO 4.15pm Irish time, live on RTÉ Two].

It’s early days, but the battle ahead at Helsinki Olympic Stadium could be absolutely massive in the race to qualify for Australia and New Zealand 2023; the fight for second place in Group A set to be a lively one.

And having come so close, yet so far in bids to make history and become the first Irish team to qualify for a major tournament over the past few years, Liverpool captain Fahey says there’s no time like the present.

“It has to be now,” the defensive stalwart stressed just after the loss to Sweden. “There’s no other time to do it. You can’t keep saying, ‘We’re building, we’re waiting,’ it has to be now. There’s no more time to talk, it has to be done.”

Galway native Fahey hailed ”another step in the right direction” and “a really good performance” against the world-class Swedes, despite an unfortunate own goal settling matters. “But unfortunately performances don’t count for anything, it’s results that matter,” she added. “Hopefully now we can push on and get something against Finland.

“They’re second seeds in the group and if we have any intention of qualifying, we have to get a result so that’s how it is.”

If the Girls In Green keep playing like they did against Sweden, can they qualify? Vera Pauw firmly believes so. “Why not?” Fahey says. “I think if you can put in a shift like that and a performance like that, why can’t we? But the big one is Finland, it was never really about Sweden, we have to go to Finland and get a result there.”

A win or a draw, so? “I suppose you’d take a draw away from home,” she answered. “Realistically it wouldn’t be the worst result. A win would be fantastic, a draw would be fine I think.”

They’ll have to do it at the Finns’ national stadium, which holds 39,784 fans, giving them “an added boost, like it gives us having Tallaght sold out”. But Fahey, and Ireland, will be prepared, she insists.

The 34-year-old also had a word for life at Liverpool, and her international team-mates who joined her on Merseyside this summer. Leanne Kiernan, who impressed as a second-half substitute against the Swedes, is enjoying a rich vein of form for the Reds, while injury-haunted Megan Campbell is on the road back from an ankle setback.

“Brilliant to have the girls there It’s such a good thing for the team and also for Ireland, to have that Liverpool connection. Megan now hopefully will be back from her injury and she can hopefully get a good run injury-free, and Leanne is flying.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“It’s great to see her flying, it’s great to see her buzzing and scoring goals.”

More of that, please. Across the board.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella, and Gavan Casey discuss Ireland’s squad, women’s rugby reviews, and the Tadhg Beirne incident on The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie