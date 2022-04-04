Family-feel key as captain and life-long fan Fahey leads Irish-influenced Liverpool to title

YESTERDAY WAS ONE to remember as Niamh Fahey captained Liverpool to FA Women’s Championship glory, and in turn, a return to the Women’s Super League.

A life-long Reds fan, Fahey was one of three Republic of Ireland internationals celebrating, alongside Leanne Kiernan and Megan Campbell, while Kiernan’s fellow Cavan native Colm Smith is also a vital cog at the club as strength and conditioning coach.

Galway defender Fahey set the tone for Liverpool as she scored the opener in the 4-2 victory at Bristol City, where she was named Player of the Match and Matt Beard’s side extended their unbeaten run to 19 games.

And Fahey, who’s attention now focuses to Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Sweden next week before she lifts the Championship trophy later this month, smiled afterwards:

“It’s what Beardy said all along, it’s family. We’ve been a family this year.

“We’ve had some tough times off the pitch and every little moment of difficulty we’ve been there for each other and it’s such a tight group.

I know Leanne Kiernan’s mother comes over and she always says, ‘I love it, I love Liverpool’ because everyone has a warmth and friendliness about them.

Advertisement

“I think the girls have fed into that ethos of the club and it’s just been an absolute pleasure every day to go and work with the group we have there.”

Fahey, who will add her winners’ medal to a burgeoning trophy cabinet after previous stints at Arsenal and Chelsea in a glittering club career, added:

It’s right up there – to do it with the club I’ve supported since I was a young girl.

“And going through some tough times and feeling those disappointments was very hard, but then now to have the feel-good factor and winning a trophy with the club is fantastic for me personally.

“As a club, we’re on the right trajectory – that’s the most important thing.”

Kiernan and Campbell have both bounced back from difficult experiences on Merseyside, effectively revitalising their careers.

22-year-old Kiernan has enjoyed a rich vein of goal-scoring form, while former Manchester City defender Campbell has returned from a torrid run of injuries to make her impact felt with versatility in defence and long throw-ins.

Fahey, meanwhile. has been rock-solid at the back for the Reds all season, her leadership on and off the pitch exemplary through the journey. She’s referenced it many times through the years — wearing the captain’s armband is an honour and privilege

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“Being captain gives you that sense of ownership and responsibility, I enjoy that,” she beamed. “This club means a lot to me and to actually be captain of this group and leading this group of girls has been such an honour.”

Fahey also paid tribute to Liverpool’s fans for their backing throughout the campaign, after a Championship-record crowd of 5,752 watched on at Ashton Gate.

“I said to a couple of fans, ‘Thank you for sticking with us,’” she concluded. “It’s not every set of fans who are like our fans that are there for us in the bad times. They followed us the length and breadth of the country this season. They’re definitely our 12th man.

“They’ve pushed us when we’ve been under the cosh. I’m delighted for them. They deserve to have this moment as much as us.”

An All-Ireland winner with the Tribe in 2004, Fahey will lift the trophy after Liverpool’s final home league game of the season against Sheffield United on 24 April.