Ireland international Niamh Fahey signs new contract with Liverpool

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Niamh Fahey has signed a new contract with Liverpool, the club have confirmed.

The Liverpool captain has put pen to paper on a new deal, having already spent five seasons with the club.

Fahey has clocked up 106 appearances for Liverpool, lifting the FA Women’s Championship title in 2022 to lead the club back to the Women’s Super League.

“It was an easy decision and I’m delighted to extend my contract at this fantastic club – I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else,” Fahey said.

I’m already massively excited for next season. I’ve been here five years, seen a lot of changes, but the position we’re in now as a club is really exciting and the future looks really, really bright.

“I’m delighted to be a part of it and keep pushing the club higher up the table.”

Liverpool finished seventh in the Super League table but the defender believes the club can push on again next season.

We are delighted to announce that captain @Niamh_Fahey1 has signed a new contract with the Reds ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l9a1wmthqp — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) June 13, 2023

“It was a good year and we showed we’re definitely able to compete against the top sides. The WSL is where you want to be and it’s where we should be. Now it’s about pushing forward and getting us as high up there as possible.”

Manager Matt Beard added: “Niamh’s a fantastic person, a fantastic leader, and her performance levels on the pitch have stayed consistently high for club and country.

“She’s our captain and we’re delighted she’s decided to extend her contract.”

The 35-year-old is currently with the Ireland squad as Vera Pauw’s side step up preparations for the World Cup.

“It’s a big summer ahead for the girls in green, our first ever major finals down in Australia and New Zealand,” Fahey added.

“It’s an historic moment and hopefully I’ll be part of that final squad heading there.”