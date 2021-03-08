Ireland international the matchwinner for Liverpool in important victory at Crystal Palace

Niamh Fahey (centre) and her Liverpool team-mates celebrate her goal. Source: Liverpool FC.

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL NIAMH Fahey was the matchwinner for Liverpool in their FA Women’s Championship clash yesterday, as the Reds secured back-to-back wins after beating Crystal Palace 1-0.

Club captain Fahey headed home in the 64th minute at Palace yesterday, meeting substitute Missy Bo Kearns’ corner and finding the back of the net to break the deadlock.

Liverpool were dominant throughout, and Galway woman Fahey’s goal earned an important three points. The victory follows up last weekend’s 3-0 win over London Bees, and keeps the side fourth in the table — joint on points with Sheffield United.

“We’re just massively happy to get three points, it was a tough game,” Fahey said afterwards. “It could have gone either way really but we ground it out.”

Enjoyed that one. Great shift from the team😁✊🔴 @LiverpoolFCW pic.twitter.com/n0GIEMqFIY — Niamh Fahey (@Niamh_Fahey1) March 7, 2021

Relegated from the FA Women’s Super League [WSL] last season, the Reds have struggled at times in the Championship but have found their rhythm under interim boss Amber Whiteley.

Leicester City lead the English second-tier on goal difference, though Durham are level on 38 points with a game in hand. Sheffield United and Liverpool are third and fourth respectively on 28, the Blades ahead on goal difference, with London City Lionesses fifth on 22.

A thumping header from @Niamh_Fahey1 is the difference here, as the Reds return to Merseyside with three points.#LFCWomen | #CRYLIV pic.twitter.com/3Tz4a1fp4L — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) March 7, 2021

In the top-flight WSL, meanwhile, Sam Kerr and Beth England combined for both goals as Chelsea eased past West Ham 2-0 to maintain their lead at the summit.

Kerr headed in England’s cross for her 12th league goal of the term, before teeing up England in returning the favour after the break.

US-born Irish international Courtney Brosnan was in goal for the Hammers, producing some fine saves, but Chelsea were too strong.

How did that stay out! 😲@frankirby is denied by the crossbar and @court_brosnan18 makes a brilliant save to stop @guro_reiten scoring!#BarclaysFAWSL pic.twitter.com/jBEJMpTIXT — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) March 7, 2021

The reigning champions remained two points clear of Manchester City, who needed a fine goal from Keira Walsh to see off Everton 1-0.

Walsh’s 20-yard strike broke the deadlock in the final 10 minutes, as City sealed their ninth-straight WSL victory to top the table for an hour – only for Chelsea to overhaul their rivals again with that win over West Ham.

Manchester United secured third place with a comfortable win over Aston Villa, with Kirsty Hanson, Jess Sigsworth and Katie Zelem all on target.

Caitlin Foord struck twice in three minutes to set Arsenal en route to a 4-0 win at Birmingham, with Vivianne Miedema and Lisa Evans also finding the net, and Ireland captain Katie McCabe popping up with an assist.

Ruesha Littlejohn and Harriet Scott played the full 90-plus for Birmingham.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

And Inessa Kaagman’s double steered Brighton to a 2-0 win over Tottenham, for their third league win in-a-row. Both Megan Connolly and Rianna Jarrett were involved in the action for the Seagulls.

Grace Moloney’s Reading face Bristol City tonight.

In Italy, Louise Quinn flew the flag at Fiorentina though they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo after their midweek Champions League disappointment at Man City.

- with reporting from Press Association

Here’s a list of the 10 Irish players on the books of WSL clubs: