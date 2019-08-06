This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I feel very proud. It's a big honour': Ireland international appointed Liverpool vice-captain

Galway native Niamh Fahey made 17 starts during her debut campaign at the club last season.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 11:20 AM
Image: Liverpool FC
Image: Liverpool FC

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL NIAMH Fahey will fulfill a childhood dream this season after being appointed vice-captain of Liverpool.

The 31-year-old has a wealth of experience having won three Women’s Super League titles and five FA Cups during stays at Arsenal and Chelsea.

“I feel very proud being named vice-captain, it is a big honour for me as a Liverpool supporter playing for the club,” she said.

“I’m really excited to get the new season under way and to build off the back of last season’s strong run-in.

Having a full pre-season with the full squad and new faces will stand us in good stead and everyone is looking forward to getting started.”

Fahey began her career at Salthill Devon before making the move to the Gunners in 2008, where she spent the next six years.

The Galway native enjoyed two seasons at London rivals Chelsea, before being snapped up by French side Bordeaux.

Niamh Fahey with fans after the game Fahey with fans at Tallaght Stadium after a World Cup qualifier victory against Slovakia. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A lifelong Liverpool fan, she moved to Merseyside last July and made 17 starts during her first year at the club, playing both in defensive midfield and at the back.

“Niamh Fahey is a great leader on and off the pitch,” Liverpool manager  Vicky Jepson said.

Niamh came to us with a lot of experience playing internationally and at the previous clubs she has played for.

“Off the pitch, she’s a fun character and a lot of our young players feel comfortable going to her with any issues.”

Liverpool endured a frustrating year last season, finishing 8th place in the 11-team FA Women’s Super League.

Arsenal, featuring Ireland internationals Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn at the heart of Joe Montemurro’s side, were crowned champions at the end of April.

