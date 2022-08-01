Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey signs new deal ahead of Super League return

Fahey captained Liverpool to the Championship title and promotion last season.

NIAMH FAHEY HAS signed a new Liverpool contract as the Reds prepare for their Women’s Super League return.

The Ireland centurion, who has been at Liverpool since the summer of 2018, captained them to the Championship title and promotion last season.

“It’s brilliant, I’m so excited for the year ahead and I’m delighted to extend my stay,” Fahey told the club’s official website.

“Getting to lift the trophy last season with this group of girls and staff, there’s nowhere else I’d rather be. It wasn’t even a decision.

“It’s something that has sunk in over the summer and obviously makes me very proud.”

Liverpool start their Super League campaign away to Reading on 11 September, and at the age of 34, Fahey is still determined to show the best is yet to come.

“Every year I always want to prove myself, I always want to improve. I just have this really competitive drive which has never left me, regardless of age,” she said.

“I still want to go out and be the best I can be in training and drive high standards, I don’t think that will ever leave me.

“It’s great that we’ve got back up to the WSL but that’s not enough for Liverpool Football Club, we should be challenging for titles so that’s the long-term plan and it’s something which is very achievable.”