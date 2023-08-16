Irish midfielder Championship-bound after stint in Italy

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Niamh Farrelly will play in the Championship next season after a stint in Italy.

Farrelly, 24, has signed for London City Lionesses on a one-year deal, linking up with Grace Moloney and Kyra Carusa at the club. She joins on a free transfer from Parma Calico, where she spent one season, having previously starred for Glasgow City and Peamount United.

The Dubliner can play in midfield or defence and has four Ireland caps to her name. She is a regular member of Vera Pauw’s squad, but did not make the cut for this summer’s World Cup.

“The club has been successful over the last couple of seasons and I think that we can push for promotion,” Farrelly said after putting pen to paper for London City.

“I was really impressed when I spoke with Carolina [Morace, new manager] and Nicola [Williams] about their ambitions and how they develop players After playing in Italy, I think I will be able to fit in quickly under the coaching staff. My first two days with the team have been great, everyone has been really welcoming and I’m looking forward to what’s to come.”

“Niamh is a dynamic player who can contribute to the attack but also excels defensively,” assistant coach Williams added. “She’s got a strong physique, which is another significant boost.

“We’re familiar with Niamh after her season in Italy, which she said helped develop her game because of the level of tactical detail in Serie A. We’re really pleased to have been able to add her to our group.”

Grace Moloney’s signing was confirmed yesterday, with a number of other Irish players making moves in recent days and weeks: Hayley Nolan swapped London City for Crystal Palace; Tyler Toland joined Blackburn Rovers from Spanish outfit Levante; Diane Caldwell signed for Swiss side FC Zurich after a stint with Reading; and Eleanor Ryan Doyle signed for Durham WFC after her Birmingham City exit. Harriet Scott, meanwhile, announced that she was stepping away from football to pursue her medical career.

Several others are on the hunt for new clubs, including Ruesha Littlejohn, Megan Connolly, Heather Payne, Megan Walsh and Lily Agg, the latter recently leaving London City.