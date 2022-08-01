Ireland international Niamh Farrelly completes Serie A move to Parma

IRELAND’S NIAMH FARRELLY has signed for Italian club Parma ahead of the new Serie A Femminile season.

The Dublin midfielder, 23, made her debut as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s pre-season friendly defeat against Sassuolo.

Farrelly, who has four senior Ireland caps, joins from Glasgow City FC where she spent the last two seasons.

“Playing football in Serie A has always been my dream,” she tweeted on Sunday.

“Factor 50 every day, let’s go.”

Sono molto felice di firmare @1913parmacalcio . ✍🏼 Giocare a calcio in Serie A è sempre stato il mio sogno.

Fattore 50 ogni giorno, Andiamo 🇮🇹💙💛 #ForzaParma pic.twitter.com/aY7z7l73F5 — Niamh Farrelly (@Niamh_Farrelly) July 31, 2022