Dublin boxer Niamh Fay crowned European Youth champion with gold medal in Bulgaria

SWORDS BC BANTAMWEIGHT Niamh Fay was crowned European Youth champion on Tuesday afternoon in Sofia.

She overcame Croatia’s Nikolina Cacic on a 4-1 split decision — 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29 — to take the 54kg title in Bulgaria.

Fay’s success, beating Sharon Prisco (Italy), Gudagi Aycan (Turkey) and Bianca Cabzaru (Romania) en route to Tuesday’s final, means Team Ireland will now take home four medals from this year’s championships.

Her gold is added to bronze medals won by Daina Moorehouse, Leah Gallen and Lisa O’Rourke, with the successful Irish team due to arrive home tomorrow afternoon at Dublin Airport.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kane Tucker lost a unanimous call to Kyrgyzstan’s Erkin Adylbek in their lightweight bout.

Meanwhile at the Men’s Senior World Championships in Russia, Ireland’s Kirill Afanasev overcame Austin Aokuso of Australia via unanimous decision.

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!