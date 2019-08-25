Mayo captain Kelly lights up All-Ireland semi with stunning solo goal

IN A REPEAT of their provincial decider, neighbours Galway and Mayo are squaring off in Croke Park this afternoon with a place in the All-Ireland final at stake.
With Galway leading by three points at the start of the second half, Mayo’s Niamh Kelly produced a captain’s moment of magic as she single-handedly clawed her side back to parity.
The Moy Davitts forward gathered possession not far from halfway before marauding into Galway territory, a clever solo dummy putting her in on Lisa Murphy’s goal and a tidy finish levelling proceedings.
An incredible solo run and goal by the @Mayo_LGFA captain Kelly!— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) August 25, 2019
Cad é mar tús leis an dara leath@LadiesFootball @ConnachtLGFA @GAA_BEO #ProperFan #20x20 pic.twitter.com/hd3sEOMtp8
At the time of writing, the teams are level at 2-9 apiece with five minutes remaining.
