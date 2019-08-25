This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mayo captain Kelly lights up All-Ireland semi with stunning solo goal

The Moy Davitts forward drew Mayo level in the second half with an incredible run and finish.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 3:21 PM
1 hour ago 3,403 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4781632
Niamh Kelly takes on Louise Ward at Croker.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Niamh Kelly takes on Louise Ward at Croker.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IN A REPEAT of their provincial decider, neighbours Galway and Mayo are squaring off in Croke Park this afternoon with a place in the All-Ireland final at stake.

With Galway leading by three points at the start of the second half, Mayo’s Niamh Kelly produced a captain’s moment of magic as she single-handedly clawed her side back to parity.

The Moy Davitts forward gathered possession not far from halfway before marauding into Galway territory, a clever solo dummy putting her in on Lisa Murphy’s goal and a tidy finish levelling proceedings.

At the time of writing, the teams are level at 2-9 apiece with five minutes remaining.

