Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 4 February 2022
Advertisement

Huge boost for All-Ireland champions Galway as 2019 Player of the Year returns for new season

Niamh Kilkenny was a key driving force behind Galway’s triumph in 2021.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 4 Feb 2022, 12:31 PM
41 minutes ago 878 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5673508
Niamh Kilkenny will be key to Galway's All-Ireland title defence in 2022.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Niamh Kilkenny will be key to Galway's All-Ireland title defence in 2022.
Niamh Kilkenny will be key to Galway's All-Ireland title defence in 2022.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE REIGNING ALL-Ireland camogie champions Galway have received a huge boost ahead of the 2022 season as long-serving midfielder Niamh Kilkenny is returning for another year.

Kilkenny, who first joined the Galway panel in 2006, enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Tribeswomen last year as they collected their second All-Ireland title in three years.

The42 understands that she is back in the Galway fold ahead of the National League which gets underway this weekend. Cathal Murray’s charges have been drawn in Group 2 and will host Offaly in their league opener in Gort this Saturday afternoon.

Galway reached the Division 1 final last year where they were narrowly defeated by Brian Dowling’s Kilkenny.

The St Pearses’ star midfielder is a six-time All-Star award winner and was named the  Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year after Galway’s All-Ireland triumph in 2019. 

Kilkenny has also been shortlisted for the top award again in 2021, and is likely to pick up another All-Star after being included in the nominations last October.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The camogie All-Star awards banquet was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions and is set to take place in 2022.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie