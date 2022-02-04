Huge boost for All-Ireland champions Galway as 2019 Player of the Year returns for new season

Niamh Kilkenny will be key to Galway's All-Ireland title defence in 2022.

THE REIGNING ALL-Ireland camogie champions Galway have received a huge boost ahead of the 2022 season as long-serving midfielder Niamh Kilkenny is returning for another year.

Kilkenny, who first joined the Galway panel in 2006, enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Tribeswomen last year as they collected their second All-Ireland title in three years.

The42 understands that she is back in the Galway fold ahead of the National League which gets underway this weekend. Cathal Murray’s charges have been drawn in Group 2 and will host Offaly in their league opener in Gort this Saturday afternoon.

Galway reached the Division 1 final last year where they were narrowly defeated by Brian Dowling’s Kilkenny.

The St Pearses’ star midfielder is a six-time All-Star award winner and was named the Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year after Galway’s All-Ireland triumph in 2019.

Kilkenny has also been shortlisted for the top award again in 2021, and is likely to pick up another All-Star after being included in the nominations last October.

The camogie All-Star awards banquet was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions and is set to take place in 2022.

