This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 12 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

World Bronze for Cork's McCarthy as discus hero lands Ireland's first medal in Dubai

Niamh McCarthy was flying the flag at the World Para Athletics Championships.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 6:05 PM
15 minutes ago 297 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4888920
Bronze for Ireland: Niamh McCarthy (file pic).
Image: Paralympics Ireland.
Bronze for Ireland: Niamh McCarthy (file pic).
Bronze for Ireland: Niamh McCarthy (file pic).
Image: Paralympics Ireland.

CORK’S NIAMH MCCARTHY has won a bronze medal for Ireland in the discus F41 category at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.

The Bandon woman produced a brilliant performance this evening to scoop Ireland’s first medal of the championships.

A throw of 29.70 metres in McCarthy’s fourth attempt in the final left her in the bronze medal position — and with a nervy wait as six competitors looked to better her effort.


34.48m saw Tunisia’s Raoua Tlili take gold, while the silver medal went to Morocco’s Youssra Karim after her 33.59m effort.

This brilliant bronze comes as McCarthy’s third World Championships medal after also finishing third in Doha in 2015, and landing silver at London 2017.

European champion last year as she smashed the record in Berlin, McCarthy also took silver at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio and is a bright prospect for Tokyo 2020.

Her Irish team-mate Noelle Lenihan finished fifth in the F37 category. Her best effort was 31.68m — enough to see her contest the final three throws which involves just the top eight athletes.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie