World Bronze for Cork's McCarthy as discus hero lands Ireland's first medal in Dubai

CORK’S NIAMH MCCARTHY has won a bronze medal for Ireland in the discus F41 category at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.

The Bandon woman produced a brilliant performance this evening to scoop Ireland’s first medal of the championships.

A throw of 29.70 metres in McCarthy’s fourth attempt in the final left her in the bronze medal position — and with a nervy wait as six competitors looked to better her effort.

🚨🚨🚨MEDAL ALERT!!! Niamh McCarthy has won a Bronze medal for Ireland! What a great, gritty performance from the Cork Discus hero! Well Done Niamh!!! #TeamIreland #Dubai2019 — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) November 12, 2019

34.48m saw Tunisia’s Raoua Tlili take gold, while the silver medal went to Morocco’s Youssra Karim after her 33.59m effort.

This brilliant bronze comes as McCarthy’s third World Championships medal after also finishing third in Doha in 2015, and landing silver at London 2017.

The women’s discus throw F41 final medallists are...



🥇 R. Tlili 🇹🇳

🥈 Y. Karim 🇲🇦

🥉 N. Mc Carthy 🇮🇪 #ParaAthletics #Dubai2019 pic.twitter.com/vtuACs27C6 — Para Athletics (@ParaAthletics) November 12, 2019

European champion last year as she smashed the record in Berlin, McCarthy also took silver at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio and is a bright prospect for Tokyo 2020.

Her Irish team-mate Noelle Lenihan finished fifth in the F37 category. Her best effort was 31.68m — enough to see her contest the final three throws which involves just the top eight athletes.

