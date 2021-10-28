Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 28 October 2021
Advertisement

Rio 2016 silver medallist Niamh McCarthy announces her retirement

Cork native was a two-time European champion in the F41 discus.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 28 Oct 2021, 12:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,061 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5585930
McCarthy won silver at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
McCarthy won silver at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games.
McCarthy won silver at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

PARALYMPICS IRELAND HAILED Niamh McCarthy as “one of the very best discus throwers in the world” as the Cork native announced her retirement on Thursday.

Carrigaline’s McCarthy twice represented Ireland at the Paralympic Games, winning silver in the F41 event at Rio 2016 as well as a host of other major international honours.

A two-time European champion in 2018 and 2021, McCarthy also retires with two world championship medals, having won silver in London in 2017 and bronze in Doha in 2019, as well as a European bronze in 2015.

Her final international appearance in an international singlet came at the deferred Tokyo 2020 games earlier this year, where she finished fifth.

“Now is the right time for me to step away from the sport having competed on the biggest stage in Tokyo one last time,” she said on Thursday.

“I have loved every minute of it, I have made great friends, seen some wonderful places and reached heights that I could only imagine when I turned up to a talent ID day back in 2013.

“I am now going to concentrate on my own life and career away from the throwing circle but I will always have a keen interest and love for Paralympic Sport.

“I want to thank all of those that have supported me on my journey in sport; my family, friends, coaches, Paralympics Ireland, Sport Ireland and so many others. I think that I have given you all some good memories, I know I will take a lot of great memories away from my time as a high performance athlete.”

Dave Malone, Paralympics Ireland’s high performance director, hailed McCarthy as “one of the very best discus throwers in the world”.

“She has achieved on the biggest stage at multiple European and World Championships along with winning silver at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Paralympics Ireland will now work closely with Niamh to help her transition away from sport and provide all the supports that she may need for her next chapter.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie