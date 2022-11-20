Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 20 November 2022
Advertisement

White to serve 12-day stand down after being allowed to play on against Ireland

The Wallabies scrum-half appeared to stumble twice but passed an off-field HIA.

44 minutes ago 3,265 Views 0 Comments
White returned to the pitch after a HIA last night.
White returned to the pitch after a HIA last night.

WALLABIES SCRUM-HALF Nic White will serve a 12-day stand down period for possible concussion after being allowed to return to the pitch against Ireland last night in Dublin. 

White took a blow to the head in the second half of Ireland’s win at the Aviva Stadium and appeared to stumble twice before leaving the field.

However, White was deemed fit to return to the action after undertaking an off-field Head Injury Assessment [HIA1] carried out by the independent match day doctor.

World Rugby’s guidelines on head injury state that a player should be immediately and permanently replaced if they display any ‘Criteria 1′ symptoms of possible concussion, including “balance disturbance,” without an off-field assessment being carried out.

However, White underwent the off-field HIA and returned to the pitch to play on for the closing 26 minutes of the game.

In a statement this evening, the Wallabies have confirmed that White has retrospectively been ruled out for 12 days.

The Wallabies say that White’s “criteria two HIA (where diagnosis not immediately apparent) has been upgraded to a criteria one assessment (balance disturbance) post-match.”

The statement adds that White “was not exhibiting any symptoms of concussion post-match or the following day.”

He will now have a 12-day stand down and will miss out on next weekend’s Test against Wales in Cardiff.

Speaking last night following the defeat to Ireland, White stated that he had felt fine.

“I was pulled off by the physio to do a HIA. I felt fine,” said White.

“I passed my HIA, I went back on. I remember everything, clear as day, I feel fine. I feel good. I passed my HIA and I was good to go. Very confident, I did the HIA and I passed it.

“I’m 78kg running up against these blokes, mate I feel fine now. You guys can attest to that. The process, I did the HIA and passed it. I’m good.

“I was just a little ginger, I’m fine mate.”

Autumn Series
exclusive analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis and member-only episodes of The42 Rugby Weekly

Become a Member

Speaking last night, Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie said he hadn’t seen the incident.

“He was asked to come off and they assessed him,” said Rennie. “He was assessed and he passed. I didn’t actually see the incident.”

Australian hooker David Porecki will also serve the mandatory 12-day stand down period after his concussion against Ireland, which forced him off in the opening half.

In further injury woe for the Wallabies, tighthead prop Taniela Tupou suffered a suspected ruptured Achilles tendon, number eight Rob Valetini picked up an ankle problem, centre Hunter Paisami will need scans on his knee issue, and fullback Andrew Kellaway has sustained a suspected fracture to the fifth metatarsal in one of his feet. 

All of those players will join White and Porecki in flying back to Australia instead of travelling on to Wales.

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie