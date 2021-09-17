Ireland hockey star entering team in Karting World Cup to promote motorsport among females

IRELAND HOCKEY STAR Nicci Daly is entering a team of drivers in this weekend’s Karting World Cup in an effort to encourage more females to participate in motorsport.

The Tillotson T4 Karting World Cup event will be taking place in Whiteriver, Collon, Louth from 17-19 September.

A qualified engineer who has worked with a team in America’s IndyCar Racing series, Daly will be submitting a team of seven drivers for the event through her Formula Female platform which she embarked on in 2018 to promote the sport among girls.

The 2018 World Cup silver medalist spoke about this project with the media last year.



The racers, aged between 10 and 24, have been entered across three different categories at the Karting World Cup — T4 Mini, T4 Junior, and T4 senior. The event will also see the arrival of two new female drivers to the sport who have never competed or raced a competitive kart before, but have been introduced to motorsport through Daly’s Formula Female.

Formula Female will be launching a children’s book called ‘Daisy’s 1st Race Car’ at the event. The book, which is written and illustrated by mechanical engineer Laura Hannon, aims to encourage girls to study and explore STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths] education.

All proceeds will go to support the children’s services through the Cork University hospital CUH charity.

“This year we wanted to create a team that embodies the #DreamLikeDaisy spirit and promote the real life girls of motorsport that are exactly like the character of Daisy,” says Daly.

“We want to show the next generation what is possible and what they can achieve just like the real life girls.

“We are excited to be back at the T4 World Cup with Tillotson Racing again this year. A

company we feel aligned with on making the sport more inclusive. With Tillotson developing an affordable and accessible entry point for newcomers, it allows us to be able to provide opportunities for more girls and boys to get started in Motorsport.”

Further details about the Karting World Cup, and the Formula Female racers are available here. You can also find out more information about Daly’s Go Girls Karting & STEM initiative here.

