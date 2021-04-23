Nicholas Roche takes second on final stage of Tour of Alps

IRELAND’S NICHOLAS ROCHE finished second in today’s fifth and final stage of the Tour of the Alps, 34 seconds behind stage winner Austria’s Felix Grossschartner.

Briton Simon Yates won the overall title, to claim his first victory of the season. Former Vuelta a Espana champion Yates, 28, finished 58 seconds ahead of Spaniard Pello Bilbao and Russian Aleksandr Vlasov in third.

Roche finished 54th in the overall classification, with his compatriot Dan Martin placing 14th in the same rankings.