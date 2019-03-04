This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 4 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jaguars to sign Super Bowl LII hero Foles and release current QB Bortles - reports

It is reported that Nick Foles will join the Jags for the coming season, with Blake Bortles set to leave the franchise.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Mar 2019, 4:43 PM
5 minutes ago 90 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4523443
Former Eagles star Nick Foles
Former Eagles star Nick Foles
Former Eagles star Nick Foles

THE JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS are set to sign free-agent quarterback Nick Foles, according to reports.

Foles has starred for the Philadelphia Eagles in place of the injured Carson Wentz in each of the last two seasons, but the team have not used their franchise tag on the player for the 2019 campaign.

The Eagles did pick up Foles’ option for the coming year, yet he reportedly paid $2million to get out of the $20m deal.

Various reports are now claiming Foles will sign a multi-year contract with the Jaguars.

And according to ESPN, his arrival will spell the end for fellow QB Blake Bortles in Jacksonville, with the 26-year-old expected to be released.

Foles, 30, has 68 touchdowns and 33 interceptions in 54 career games. He also boasts the sixth-best career postseason passer rating (98.8) in NFL history, having led the Eagles to Super Bowl glory a year ago.

Bortles completed 60.3 per cent of his passes and threw for 13 touchdowns, along with 11 interceptions, for the Jaguars last season. Jacksonville went 3-9 in his starts and he was benched in favour of backup Cody Kessler.

- Omni

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Dept of Health declared safe after white powder discovery prompts evacuation
    Dept of Health declared safe after white powder discovery prompts evacuation
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week
    FOOTBALL
    Sanchez ruled out of Man United action 'for six to eight weeks' and could miss rest of season
    Sanchez ruled out of Man United action 'for six to eight weeks' and could miss rest of season
    'You're talking about an English player' - time to move on from Declan Rice saga, says Seamus Coleman
    'On another day he scores two or three' - Klopp laughs off Salah's struggles in front of goal
    GAELIC FOOTBALL
    Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan
    Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan
    Second-half siege helps dogged Dublin see off Roscommon in dreadful conditions
    Super sub Murphy makes decisive impact in narrow win for Donegal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie