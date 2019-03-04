Jaguars to sign Super Bowl LII hero Foles and release current QB Bortles - reports

THE JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS are set to sign free-agent quarterback Nick Foles, according to reports.

Foles has starred for the Philadelphia Eagles in place of the injured Carson Wentz in each of the last two seasons, but the team have not used their franchise tag on the player for the 2019 campaign.

The Eagles did pick up Foles’ option for the coming year, yet he reportedly paid $2million to get out of the $20m deal.

Various reports are now claiming Foles will sign a multi-year contract with the Jaguars.

And according to ESPN, his arrival will spell the end for fellow QB Blake Bortles in Jacksonville, with the 26-year-old expected to be released.

Foles, 30, has 68 touchdowns and 33 interceptions in 54 career games. He also boasts the sixth-best career postseason passer rating (98.8) in NFL history, having led the Eagles to Super Bowl glory a year ago.

Bortles completed 60.3 per cent of his passes and threw for 13 touchdowns, along with 11 interceptions, for the Jaguars last season. Jacksonville went 3-9 in his starts and he was benched in favour of backup Cody Kessler.

- Omni

