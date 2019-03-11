This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Eagles set to lose Super Bowl hero to Jaguars in $88 million deal

Nick Foles looks to be on the move as the NFL formally enters its start of free agency negotiations.

By AFP Monday 11 Mar 2019, 9:42 PM
Foles guided the Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2018.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES SUPER Bowl hero Nick Foles is to join the Jacksonville Jaguars in a four-year deal worth $88 million, US media reports said today.

Foles successfully guided the Eagles to a stunning Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots in 2018 after stepping up to replace injured first-choice quarterback Carson Wentz.

But with the Eagles continuing to see Wentz as their starter last season, Foles was long expected to be on the move after Philadelphia allowed him to hit free agency at the end of the season.

On Monday several reports said Foles, the MVP of the Super Bowl win over the Patriots, would join the Jaguars.

The deal was worth $22 million per season, with $50.125 million of the contract guaranteed.

The move was among a flurry of deals brokered on Monday as the NFL formally entered its start of free agency negotiations.

In other significant moves, the Washington Redskins were reportedly closing in on a six-year deal to snare New York Giants safety Landon Collins.

Collins was set to join the Redskins from their NFC East rivals for a reported $84 million, with $45 million guaranteed over the first three years of the contract.

The 25-year-old is one of the best defenders in the NFL and was ranked as one of the top targets during the free agency window.

In four seasons with the Giants, Collins has amassed more than 400 tackles.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions have reportedly signed former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola.

Amendola joins the Lions on a one-year deal after spending last season with the Miami Dolphins.

The move reunites Amendola with Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who was the defensive coordinator at the Patriots during Amendola’s time in New England.

 - © AFP 2019  

AFP

