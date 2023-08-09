Advertisement
Bryan Keane/INPHO Nick Griggs: European U20 silver medallist (file photo).
# silver service
Tyrone's Nick Griggs wins silver at European U20 Athletics Championships
Eighteen-year-old becomes the first Irish athlete to medal at two editions of the championships.
36 minutes ago

RISING IRISH MIDDLE-DISTANCE star Nick Griggs was pipped in the home straight as  he won 3,000m silver at the European U20 Athletics Championships on Wednesday evening.

Tyrone’s Griggs — who announced himself internationally when winning this event as a 16-year-old in 2021 — was bidding to defend his title in Jerusalem.

But as a very tactical race came to a head and Griggs struck for home in the final 200 metres, he was reeled in and overtaken by Sweden’s Jonathan Grahn.

Grahn took gold in 8:44.67, a little more than a second ahead of Griggs (8:45.69), who became the first Irish athlete to medal at two editions of the European U20s.

Great Britain’s Bradley Giblin won bronze in 8:47.26.

“To be honest, it’s still really raw, so I’m quite emotional,” Griggs said in the immediate aftermath.

“I’m disappointed, but I’m sure I’ll reflect in a few days… it’s just annoying because I’ve worked so hard and given it everything. I don’t know what happened.”

He added: “I’ll talk to my coach and we’ll analyse it. The last lap was a bit of a shambles – I don’t think [Grahn] even closed that hard, time-wise.

“No excuses. I gave it my all and didn’t do enough, and Jonathan came around me and I had nothing to respond.

“There’s not much else to say. I tried my best.”

Griggs will now turn his attention towards the World Championships in Budapest later this month where he’ll compete over 1500m.

Also on Wednesday, Tipperary’s Ava Rochford matched her personal best of 1.80m as she finished 10th in the women’s high jump final, while Mayo’s Oisin Joyce finished sixth in the men’s javelin with a throw of 70.25.

There will be Irish interest in a minimum of six finals on Thursday, the final day of the championships.

