Dublin: 17°C Saturday 6 August 2022
Griggs and Tuthill secure top 10 finishes at World U20s Championships

Double European U20 gold medallist Nick Griggs finished in 9th place in his first global final.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Aug 2022, 11:24 AM
Nick Griggs (file photo)
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
NICK GRIGGS (3000m) AND Nicola Tuthill (Hammer Throw) have secured top 10 finishes on a rain-delayed day five at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Columbia.

Double European U20 gold medallist Nick Griggs (Mid Ulster AC) finished in 9th place in his first global final in a time of 8.04.42, crossing as the second European home in a stacked men’s 3000m final.

It continues a remarkable run of form for the 17-year-old who has broken Irish U20 1500/3000m records indoor, as well as Irish U20 outdoor mile and 3000m records this season.

Speaking after the race he said: “It’s not as simple. If you think you can win every race, it’s not going to happen, but I’m delighted I’m here. I’ll take away lots of experience and a lot of viable knowledge.”

The 3,000m final medals went the way of Melkeneh Azize (ETH) 7:44.06, Felix Kiptarus Korir (KEN) 7:47.86 PB, and Edwin Kimosong Kisalsak (KEN) 7:49.82 PB.

Nicola Tuthill also secured a top 10 finish in the women’s hammer throw final with an 8th place finish in a hugely disrupted schedule for the Bandon AC athlete. Tuthill managed the two-hour rain delay between her round two and three throws superbly to secure a best of 60.47m which was less than one meter off a bronze medal.

Speaking after the qualification rounds on Wednesday Tuthill said: “It was very iffy if I’d be even back training by now. I’m not even back training two months after breaking and dislocating my elbow at the European Throwing Cup in Portugal back in March”

It was an incredible return from injury for Tuthill, who leaves these championships with a top 10 finish and a PB of 61.87 meters in conditions that were anything but ideal for the throwers.

The World U20 hammer throw medals went the way of Rachele More (ITA) 67.21m, Paola Calvillo (MEX) 62.74, and Raika Murakami MURAKAMI (JPN) 61.45 SB.

Report via Athletics Ireland.

