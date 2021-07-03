Injured Kyrgios quits Wimbledon in third round

NICK KYRGIOS WAS forced to retire from his Wimbledon third round match against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday with an abdominal injury.

The Australian won the first set 6-2 but dropped the second 6-1 when he called it quits.

“I did my abdomen at the end of the first set,” said the 26-year-old Kyrgios.

“I haven’t played at this level of tennis for a while and my serve is my main weapon. I need that to be firing on all cylinders.”

Elsewhere, World number five Dominic Thiem says making next month’s US Open will be “very, very tight” after he pulled out of Wimbledon with a wrist injury.

The New York tournament, where Austrian Thiem won his only Grand Slam in 2020, starts on August 30.

“Up until the US Open it will be very, very tight,” he told Sky Sports Austria.

“I can’t guarantee or promise myself anything.”

“Even before my title, New York was my favourite tournament. Having a comeback there would be a dream, but it will be difficult.

“I will work hard towards that.”

Thiem has endured a tough season and even before his injury had said he would skip the Tokyo Olympics to concentrate on defending his US Open title.

© – AFP, 2021