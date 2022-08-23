Membership : Access or Sign Up
Nick Kyrgios' court case for alleged assault charges set for October

The polarising tennis star is charged with common assault over an alleged incident in January 2021 involving his former partner.

By AFP Tuesday 23 Aug 2022, 9:21 AM
AUSTRALIA’S WIMBLEDON FINALIST Nick Kyrgios will face court on alleged assault charges in October after a Canberra magistrate rejected his appeal for a three-month delay on Tuesday.

Kyrgios, 27, did not appear for the initial hearing.

The polarising tennis star is charged with common assault over an alleged incident in January 2021 involving his former partner Chiara Passari.

Kyrgios’ lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith indicated he would seek to have the case heard on 25 November but he did not outline the reasons why he was seeking a months-long delay, citing the presence in court of a “large contingent of media.”

Mr Kukulies-Smith said the world number 26 Kyrgios, who reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon last month and is due to play as a seeded entrant at the US Open in New York starting on Monday, spent little time in the Australian capital but that there was a window for him to be there in late November.

Magistrate Louise Taylor said she was being asked to grant an extended adjournment of the case for unknown reasons and that she was “not quite certain what the case for secrecy is”.

She instead remanded the case to 4 October.

– © AFP 2022

