Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 5 July 2022
Tennis star Kyrgios charged with assault in Australia

The 27-year-old reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon on Monday.

By Press Association Tuesday 5 Jul 2022, 1:25 PM
30 minutes ago
Nick Kyrgios.
Image: PA
Image: PA

WIMBLEDON QUARTER-FINALIST Nick Kyrgios is set to appear in court in Australia next month in relation to a charge of common assault.

The world number 40, who is due to play in the last eight of the men’s singles on Wednesday, will appear at the Australia Capital Territory (ACT) Magistrates’ Court at 9.30am on 2 August, according to court listings.

A police statement said: “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates’ Court on August 2 in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021.”

His barrister Jason Moffett told The Canberra Times in Australia the charge was “in the context of a domestic relationship”.

He said: “The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously.

“Given the matter is before the court … he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we’ll issue a media release.”

Kyrgios, who was not on the practice schedule at the All England Club on Tuesday, faces world number 43 Cristian Garin for a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The Australian has matched his best performance at SW19 by reaching the last eight.

But he has been marred in controversy as he received fines for his conduct at the tournament.

The 27-year-old received a 10,000 US dollar (€9,720) punishment after he admitted to spitting in the direction of a spectator who had heckled him during the first-round tie against Paul Jubb, and a 4,000 dollars (€3,888) fine for swearing during Saturday’s fiery clash with fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Kyrgios, who has regularly clashed with line judges at this grand slam, also broke the strict dress code at Wimbledon when he wore red Air Jordan trainers and a red cap for an on-court interview following his most recent victory over American Brandon Nakashima.

Press Association

