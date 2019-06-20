This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Your hat looks ridiculous': Irish umpire on the end of Kyrgios' foul-mouthed rant

Poor old Fergus Murphy was in the Australian’s firing line at Queen’s.

By The42 Team Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 4:25 PM
17 minutes ago 752 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4690990
Umpire Fergus Murphy was getting it from all angles earlier.
Image: Alex Pantling
Umpire Fergus Murphy was getting it from all angles earlier.
Umpire Fergus Murphy was getting it from all angles earlier.
Image: Alex Pantling

IRISH UMPIRE FERGUS Murphy found himself on the receiving end of Nick Kyrgios’ latest foul-mouthed rant this afternoon, as the Australian lost his cool during the weather-delayed first round at Queen’s.

In another sensational outburst, Kyrgios accused the officials of ‘rigging’ his game against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, even though he won the first-round encounter in London.

Leading 5-4 in the first set, 23-year-old Kyrgios felt his opponent’s second serve had landed out and launched an expletive-ridden tirade at Dubliner Murphy.

“Bro you are taking the f****** p*** mate?” he began. “The ball was this far out, no joke. No joke. What are you doing? It’s so far long. What are you doing?”

“Like, what are you actually doing up there? It was this far out. Bro, it’s taking the p***. I refuse to play.”

Murphy handed Kyrgios a code violation and warning, but it didn’t stop him. 

“It couldn’t have been further out. What are you doing? Jesus. Was that not out, the second serve? It’s a joke, man. It’s a serious joke.

“Like, your hat looks ridiculous, also. It’s not even sunny.”

When the set went to a tie-break, he continued: “The ball was this far out on the second serve. I’m going. I’m not going to give 100% when I’ve got linesmen rigging the game, I don’t want to play.

“You wonder why I don’t try half the time. Literally the set had finished, he double-faulted. Why am I playing at 5-5? Absolute joke.”

Kyrgios went on to win the match 7-6 (4) 6-3.

