'Your hat looks ridiculous': Irish umpire on the end of Kyrgios' foul-mouthed rant

Umpire Fergus Murphy was getting it from all angles earlier.

Umpire Fergus Murphy was getting it from all angles earlier.

IRISH UMPIRE FERGUS Murphy found himself on the receiving end of Nick Kyrgios’ latest foul-mouthed rant this afternoon, as the Australian lost his cool during the weather-delayed first round at Queen’s.

In another sensational outburst, Kyrgios accused the officials of ‘rigging’ his game against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, even though he won the first-round encounter in London.

Leading 5-4 in the first set, 23-year-old Kyrgios felt his opponent’s second serve had landed out and launched an expletive-ridden tirade at Dubliner Murphy.

“Bro you are taking the f****** p*** mate?” he began. “The ball was this far out, no joke. No joke. What are you doing? It’s so far long. What are you doing?”

“Like, what are you actually doing up there? It was this far out. Bro, it’s taking the p***. I refuse to play.”

Murphy handed Kyrgios a code violation and warning, but it didn’t stop him.

“It couldn’t have been further out. What are you doing? Jesus. Was that not out, the second serve? It’s a joke, man. It’s a serious joke.

"... your hat looks ridiculous also, it's not even sunny" - @NickKyrgios pic.twitter.com/CQnHQZfzp5 — Tom Hartley (@TomHartley_7) June 20, 2019

“Like, your hat looks ridiculous, also. It’s not even sunny.”

When the set went to a tie-break, he continued: “The ball was this far out on the second serve. I’m going. I’m not going to give 100% when I’ve got linesmen rigging the game, I don’t want to play.

“You wonder why I don’t try half the time. Literally the set had finished, he double-faulted. Why am I playing at 5-5? Absolute joke.”

Kyrgios went on to win the match 7-6 (4) 6-3.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!