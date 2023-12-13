'I don't want to play anymore. I'm exhausted' - Kyrgios

NICK KYRGIOS SAYS that “I don’t want to play anymore” but will give his tennis career another one or two years, days after pulling out of his home Australian Open.

The talented but temperamental 28-year-old had knee surgery in January and then aborted plans to return at Wimbledon after tearing a ligament in his wrist.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist has spoken previously of his struggles with his mental health and has now told the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast about his fitness problems.

“If it was up to me, I don’t really want to play anymore, to be honest,” Kyrgios said.

“But I have to almost (keep playing). I’ve got so much more to give, but for me, I don’t want to play anymore.

“I’m exhausted, I’m tired. I have had three surgeries now.

“I always wanted to be able to have a family and not be in pain.

“When I get up, I can’t walk without pain.”

Kyrgios, who reached a career-high 13 in the world in 2016, said he was “heartbroken” last week when he withdrew from January’s Australian Open.

His long injury absence has sparked renewed speculation about his tennis future.

“I only want to play for about another one to two years and be at the top and go out (on) my own terms,” Kyrgios told the podcast, which was released this week.

“I would hate to have another surgery or anything like that. So I think I’ve still got the ability to have a good one to two years.”

