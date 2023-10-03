Ex-Leinster and Munster scrum-half Nick McCarthy moves to Major League Rugby

FORMER LEINSTER AND Munster scrum-half Nick McCarthy has signed a two-year deal with Major League Rugby’s Chicago Hounds.

McCarthy, who was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, will return to America’s Midwest for the next two seasons having recently become a USA international.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old departed Leinster following his second stint in blue back in May, and earned three caps for America over the summer, making two starts.

McCarthy scored a try on his debut, a 31-17 win over Ireland’s Rugby World Cup pool opponents Romania.

Welcome to Dawg Town, Nick McCarthy 😏😏😏 pic.twitter.com/tDKCuC3bGf — Chicago Hounds (@HoundsChicago) October 2, 2023

The St Michael’s and UCD graduate played 85 games — 16 of them starts — across nine seasons with Leinster and Munster, scoring five tries during his career in Ireland.

He also represented Ireland U20s from 2014, captaining the side a year later.

McCarthy won a Champions Cup with Leinster in 2017/18, also picking up back-to-back Pro14 winners medals in ’17/18 and ’18/19.