Monday 12 April 2021
Scrum-half rejoins Leinster from Munster

Nick McCarthy is returning to Leinster where his career started.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Apr 2021, 10:44 AM
Nick McCarthy in action for Munster.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

NICK MCCARTHY WILL rejoin Leinster next season after spending two years with Munster.

The 26-year-old scrum-half came through the Leinster academy and scored four tries in 36 appearances before signing with Munster ahead of the 2019-20 season.

He made his debut for the province in December 2015 against Toulon in the Champions Cup. His last for Leinster came in the Pro14 final against Glasgow Warriors in 2019.

He also captained Ireland Under 20s at the 2014 World Cup.

“Nick is a player we know very well,” said Leinster head coach Leo Cullen.

“We know the qualities that he brings as a player but also as a person and the additional experience he now has from two years in another environment is an added advantage.

“We look forward to him joining us for pre-season and welcoming him back to UCD.”

McCarthy thanked those Munster for his two-year stint at the club.

“I want to thank everyone for my time in Munster Rugby. It’s a special club to play for with a great rugby culture. I have really enjoyed the experience, learned loads and made friends for life. 

“I am excited now to get back to Dublin in the summer. I will continue to challenge myself, compete at the highest level and hopefully add value to the squad in Leinster.” 

