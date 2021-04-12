Scrum-half rejoins Leinster from Munster

NICK MCCARTHY WILL rejoin Leinster next season after spending two years with Munster.

The 26-year-old scrum-half came through the Leinster academy and scored four tries in 36 appearances before signing with Munster ahead of the 2019-20 season.

He made his debut for the province in December 2015 against Toulon in the Champions Cup. His last for Leinster came in the Pro14 final against Glasgow Warriors in 2019.

He also captained Ireland Under 20s at the 2014 World Cup.

“Nick is a player we know very well,” said Leinster head coach Leo Cullen.

"I want to thank everyone for my time in Munster Rugby. It's a special club to play for with a great rugby culture. I have really enjoyed the experience, learned loads and made friends for life. "I am excited now to get back to Dublin in the summer. I will continue to challenge myself, compete at the highest level and hopefully add value to the squad in Leinster."