'I got involved more than I ever have' - Nick Timoney gets back to basics

AFTER BETTER THAN expected involvements with Ireland for the Autumn Series, Nick Timoney knows his ambitions for any input in the Six Nations hinge on continuing his good form back at Ulster.

The strong-running backrower picked up two more Ireland caps to take his total to six with a start, and try, against Japan while he came off the bench for most of the second half in the victory over Australia.

“It was good to be involved with the full squad again,” said Timoney who toured with Ireland to Georgia and Portugal last summer.

“It felt like a bit of a change obviously with all the Lions people back in and Andy (Farrell) back in, but it was really good and it (playing against the Wallabies) kind of felt like the first Tier One nation to be picked against.

“It was nice to be picked on the bench (to face Australia) as well because it felt at times like it’s (being with Ireland) either been starting or not in the squad.

“(With) just being seen as more of a seven, that generally tends to be the way,” the 30-year-old added and with Josh van der Flier fit again to face South Africa, Timoney didn’t make the match day squad for the final Test of the autumn which meant that there was no Ulster representation for Ireland for the bruising clash with the Springboks.

“I thought it (being in the Ireland squad) was enjoyable and I obviously felt like I got involved more than I ever have in another campaign.

“I only played twice but it was good for me and hopefully it can kick on,” he said with a nod towards being part of things for the forthcoming Six Nations.

In the meantime, Ulster begin a punishing-looking block of 10 season-defining games this evening when they host Benetton Rugby and Timoney is eager to get cracking again for the province after skipping their last game – the first defeat of the season at the Lions in late October – due to having hooked up with Ireland over in Chicago.

“It’s been a fairly positive start to the season,” he stated with Ulster having won from three from four with their game in hand at Edinburgh to come during March.

“Hopefully we get some momentum going again as the last game (at the Lions) didn’t quite go how we wanted it.

“It feels like we’re progressing and we want to keep showing that.”

• Ulster V Benetton, BTK URC, Friday, Affidea Stadium, 7.45pm, live on Premier Sports.

Ulster

J Stockdale; R Baloucoune, J Hume, J Postlethwaite, W Kok; J Murphy, N Doak; S Crean, T Stewart, S Wilson; H Sheridan, I Henderson (captain); D McCann, N Timoney, J Augustus.

Replacements:R Herring, C Reid, T O’Toole, M Dalton, B Ward, D Shanahan, J Flannery, S Moore.

Benetton

Rhyno Smith; Onisi Ratave, Paolo Odogwu, Filippo Drago, Ignacio Mendy; Jacob Umaga, Andy Uren; Destiny Aminu, Bautista Bernasconi, Giosué Zilocchi, Federico Ruzza, Eli Snyman, Jadin Kingi, Michele Lamaro (C), So’otala Fa’aso’o

Replacements: Nicholas Gasperini, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Marcos Gallorini, Giulio Marini, Alessandro Izekor, John Bryant, Louis Werchon, Leonardo Marin.