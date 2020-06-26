Wales centre Tompkins signs for Pro14 side Dragons on year-long loan

WALES CENTRE NICK Tompkins has joined the Dragons on a year-long loan deal from Saracens.

The English club are dropping into the Championship next season and have released a number of young players on loan to other clubs as they go about attempting to secure promotion back into the Premiership at the first time of asking.

The signing of Tompkins ahead of the return of rugby is a huge boost for Dean Ryan’s Dragons, who are intent on becoming a more competitive force in the Pro14.

Tompkins played for Wales in this year's Six Nations. Source: DPA/PA Images

25-year-old Tompkins made his Wales debut this year, having previously represented England at U20s and Saxons levels.

Tompkins has already signed a new long-term deal with Saracens but will link up with the Dragons in the coming weeks.

“I am really looking forward to joining the Dragons,” said the midfielder.

“The region is clearly making great progress under the guidance of Dean Ryan and I am really excited about contributing to the cause.”

Tompkins also underlined his delight to have penned a long-term deal with Saracens, who he will hope to see promoted back into the Premiership without delay.

“I love this place, it’s my home. I wanted to sign my future here and make sure I can be here long-term,” said Tompkins, who has made 118 appearances for Sarries.

“The friendships and the bonds you make have been brilliant and also the working relationships I have with the coaches have been brilliant. They’ve made me the player I am.

“It’s going to be a fantastic year next year for the boys, I know they are going to be brilliant. I will be there for every single one of them.”