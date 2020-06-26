This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Friday 26 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wales centre Tompkins signs for Pro14 side Dragons on year-long loan

The 25-year-old has signed a new long-term deal with Saracens.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 26 Jun 2020, 11:04 AM
1 hour ago 949 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5133789

WALES CENTRE NICK Tompkins has joined the Dragons on a year-long loan deal from Saracens.

The English club are dropping into the Championship next season and have released a number of young players on loan to other clubs as they go about attempting to secure promotion back into the Premiership at the first time of asking.

The signing of Tompkins ahead of the return of rugby is a huge boost for Dean Ryan’s Dragons, who are intent on becoming a more competitive force in the Pro14.

england-wales-guinness-six-nations-2020 Tompkins played for Wales in this year's Six Nations. Source: DPA/PA Images

25-year-old Tompkins made his Wales debut this year, having previously represented England at U20s and Saxons levels.

Tompkins has already signed a new long-term deal with Saracens but will link up with the Dragons in the coming weeks.

“I am really looking forward to joining the Dragons,” said the midfielder.

“The region is clearly making great progress under the guidance of Dean Ryan and I am really excited about contributing to the cause.”

Tompkins also underlined his delight to have penned a long-term deal with Saracens, who he will hope to see promoted back into the Premiership without delay.

“I love this place, it’s my home. I wanted to sign my future here and make sure I can be here long-term,” said Tompkins, who has made 118 appearances for Sarries.

“The friendships and the bonds you make have been brilliant and also the working relationships I have with the coaches have been brilliant. They’ve made me the player I am.

“It’s going to be a fantastic year next year for the boys, I know they are going to be brilliant. I will be there for every single one of them.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie