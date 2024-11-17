Limerick five-time All-Ireland-winner Nickie Quaid suffers ACL injury

THE LIMERICK HURLERS have been dealt a major blow ahead of the 2025 season following the news that their star goalkeeper Nickie Quaid has suffered an ACL injury.
The three-time All-Star has been a key player in Limerick’s rise, helping his county to win five of the last seven All-Ireland titles as well as six Munster titles in-a-row.
“The Limerick Senior Hurling Management wish to confirm that Nickie Quaid underwent a scan on Friday last that confirmed he has suffered an ACL injury,” a statement from Limerick GAA reads.
“We wish Nickie the very best in his recovery and assure him of our total support in the months ahead.”
Limerick have suffered with injuries to cornerstone players in recent seasons, including Seán Finn, Darragh O’Donovan and Cian Lynch. They also lost star forward Peter Casey to a serious ankle injury earlier this year.
