Nickie Quaid reveals he sustained serious ACL injury playing soccer

LIMERICK GOALKEEPER NICKIE Quaid has revealed he suffered his ACL injury while playing soccer with friends.

Limerick announced a month ago that Quaid had suffered a significant knee injury, and would undergo surgery. Quaid has now revealed the provenance of the injury while speaking to Munster GAA to mark his being crowned Munster GAA player of the year for 2024.

“A thing of nothing”, said Quaid, “Going for a ball, but whatever way I landed I planted my foot and felt something go in my knee. A couple of days later I got the news I was dreading, that I had ruptured my ACL.

“I am pushing on and getting a bit older, so you don’t want these serious injuries at this time in your career. It is disappointing, I was down about it for a couple of days but there’s no point in being too down about it.

“There are six or seven lads in the squad who have gone through this so there’s no shortage of support, so that’s a motivating factor for me, to make sure I get back as strong as the lads did.

“When I am around the squad you don’t want to be moping. Everyone gets injured and it’s unfortunate its me but you just have to get on with it, contribute to the group in whatever way I can, and be as positive as I can.”

Quaid will be 36 next year, having made his senior hurling debut for Limerick in 2010. He says he is targeting a return in 2025, though acknowledged his role for the forthcoming year may be restricted to off the field.

“My sole focus now is 2025 and trying to get back physically fit and trying to be involved”, said Quaid. “If I get on the field, brilliant, otherwise I will contribute off the field as best I can, and 2026 will be another conversation and another day to look at that, that’s a long way down the line for me.”