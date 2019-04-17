Nicky Butt receives bail after being arrested on suspicion of assault

MANCHESTER UNITED’S HEAD of academy Nicky Butt has received bail after being arrested on suspicion of assault.

The 44-year-old was held by police following reports on Tuesday that a woman had been assaulted at a house in Hale, which is based in Greater Manchester.

Butt has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police which has been published by The Guardian reads:

“The woman received a small cut to her hand and does not require hospital treatment. A 44-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1086 of 16/04/19 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

Butt made 387 appearances for Manchester United between 1992 and 2004, and was appointed as the club’s head of academy in 2016.

He also won six Premier League titles with the Old Trafford side.

