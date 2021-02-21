BE PART OF THE TEAM

Butt to join Solskjaer on Manchester United sideline as coaches forced to isolate

United have not identified the staff in self-isolation ahead of Sunday evening’s meeting with Newcastle.

By Press Association Sunday 21 Feb 2021, 12:13 PM
Butt is Manchester United's head of development.
Image: Martin Rickett
Butt is Manchester United's head of development.
Butt is Manchester United's head of development.
Image: Martin Rickett

NICKY BUTT AND Mark Dempsey will join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the Manchester United sideline for Sunday’s match against Newcastle with some other members of the coaching staff in self-isolation, the club have announced.

Butt, a long-time team-mate of Solskjaer’s at Old Trafford during their playing days, is the club’s head of development.

Former United player Dempsey returned to the club in 2018 as part of Solskjaer’s staff, having previously worked with the Norwegian at Molde, and is now primarily working with the academy set-up.

The individuals in self-isolation are not being identified due to the privacy of medical information.

It is understood there are no concerns that any players will need to isolate and Sunday’s fixture, scheduled to kick off at 7pm at Old Trafford, will go ahead.

Press Association

