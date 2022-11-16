Jonbon makes perfect start to life over fences, Constitution Hill good to go for Ascot

JONBON MADE THE perfect start to his career over fences with a dominant victory in the Highflyer Bloodstock Novices’ Chase at Warwick.

Trained by Nicky Henderson, the £570,000 full-brother to the mighty Douvan won his only start in the bumper sphere at Newbury and was four from five over hurdles – his only defeat coming at the hands of his esteemed stablemate Constitution Hill in last season’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Having bagged a Grade One of his own at Aintree, the JP McManus-owned five-year-old was all the rage for his seasonal reappearance and fencing bow as the 2-5 favourite, despite facing two high-class rivals in fellow Grade One winner Monmiral and Greatwood Hurdle victor in West Cork.

There was no hanging around from flag-fall, either, with Jonbon and Aidan Coleman and Monmiral and Harry Cobden duelling for the lead clear of West Cork who was soon adrift of the others.

Jonbon was a little novicey at the first obstacle, but was otherwise accurate at his fences and was particularly impressive in the back straight, at which stage his class began to tell.

Monmiral did his best to keep tabs on the leader, but Jonbon accelerated away from the third-last and only had to negotiate the two fences in the straight to seal his seven-length success.

Coral, Paddy Power and Betfair were suitably impressed, with the winner now heading the market for the Arkle Trophy back at Cheltenham at 2-1 with all three firms.

Asked what how he rated the performance out of 10, Henderson said: “Well it has to be nine and a half, doesn’t it?

“It’s a relief and it’s what we hoped for. He’s a pretty reliable friend and that is what we all hoped was going to happen.

“The timing was always difficult because we couldn’t find the ideal race. The plan is the Henry VIII at Sandown (on December 3), but it is quite tight.

“It’s a big relief because that’s what we’ve been waiting for with this horse all along (chasing). We were having a great time over hurdles and where he was fantastic was to come back for that race at Aintree after getting fairly well drubbed by Constitution Hill at Cheltenham, but he was still second best.”

Constitution Hill. Source: PA

Meanwhile Henderson has given the go-ahead for Constitution Hill to make his eagerly-anticipated return at Ascot on Saturday, following welcome rain at the Berkshire track.

Widely considered the most exciting young horse in National Hunt racing, the five-year-old dominated his rivals in three starts over hurdles last season and his performance in defeating stablemate Jonbon in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March was nothing short of sensational.

Henderson has long since pencilled in this weekend’s Coral Hurdle as Constitution Hill’s intended comeback target, but has been at pains to warn his participation was dependent on suitable ground conditions.

However, with the official going easing to good to soft on Wednesday morning ahead of further forecast rain, the horse who is a best-priced 5-4 favourite for this season’s Champion Hurdle is now all set to take his chance.

Constitution Hill’s potential rivals include Olly Murphy’s Brewin’upastorm and the Gary Moore-trained Goshen, but he appears unlikely to face his two engaged stablemates Theatre Glory and Call Me Lord.